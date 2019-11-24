Iowa takes care of Cal Poly, but Nunge suffers knee injury

Iowa outworked Cal Poly in pretty much every category in Sunday's 85-59 victory, but it may have come at a cost. Sophomore forward Jack Nunge suffered a knee injury and sat out the entire second half.

"Jack will have an MRI tomorrow," said head coach Fran McCaffery. "We'll see how that goes."

The Hawkeyes were also without senior guard Jordan Bohannon. It's the first game he's missed this season as he continues to recover from hip surgery.

C.J. Fredrick had the hot hand for the Hawkeyes finishing with a team-high 21 points and going 5-for-5 from the three-point line.

Iowa travels to Las Vegas for the Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational and will face Texas Tech on Thanksgiving.

