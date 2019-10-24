Iowa confidence still high post-Megan Gustafson era

There's no denying that the Iowa women's basketball team will feel an impact from the graduation of Megan Gustafson. She's a player that doesn't come around very often. The Hawkeyes also lost two more starters from last year in Hannah Stewart and Tania Davis.

Even with all of those losses, Iowa is still confident it can be a team to beat.

"This team has a mission to make people -- prove people wrong," said Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder during Thursday's media day. "We know what we lost. We lost three key ingredients, three terrific starters that had tremendous experience for our basketball team, but this team is not ready to throw up the white flag."

With the loss of those three starters, Iowa is changing its offense to a more guard-oriented offense.

"The more we've worked on it, the better it's gotten and the more efficient it's gotten," said senior guard Makenzie Meyer. "It's going to be really fun to show off."

Iowa faces Winona State on Nov. 3 in an exhibition game. Its season opener is at home on Nov. 7 versus Florida Atlantic.