Iowa stays at #20, Iowa State falls to #25 in AP Poll

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. (KCRG) - In week two of the AP's top 25 rankings, the Iowa Hawkeyes stayed put at #20 while the Iowa State Cyclones dropped from #21 to a tie at #25 with Nebraska.
Iowa took down Miami (OH) 38-14 and now look ahead to a match up with Rutgers. The Cyclones survived a scare from UNI in triple-overtime 29-26 and have a bye in week two.
The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged: No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama are at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019.
The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank.
The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.
The top seven teams in the preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. Clemson and Alabama were followed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. LSU and No. 7 Michigan. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 8 and Texas was ninth. Florida slipped three spots to No. 11.
The full rankings are below.
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Oklahoma
5. Ohio State
6. LSU
7. Michigan
8. Notre Dame
9. Texas
10. Auburn
11. Florida
12. Texas A&M
13. Utah
14. Washington
15. Penn State
16. Oregon
17. Wisconsin
18. UCF
19. Michigan State
20. Iowa
21. Syracuse
22. Washington State
23. Stanford
24. Boise State
25. Nebraska
25. Iowa State