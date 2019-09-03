Iowa stays at #20, Iowa State falls to #25 in AP Poll

In week two of the AP's top 25 rankings, the Iowa Hawkeyes stayed put at #20 while the Iowa State Cyclones dropped from #21 to a tie at #25 with Nebraska.

Iowa took down Miami (OH) 38-14 and now look ahead to a match up with Rutgers. The Cyclones survived a scare from UNI in triple-overtime 29-26 and have a bye in week two.

The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged: No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama are at the top of the first regular-season AP college football poll of 2019.

The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the media poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight in the poll presented by Regions Bank.

The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.

The top seven teams in the preseason rankings held their spots Tuesday. Clemson and Alabama were followed by No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 5 Ohio State, No. LSU and No. 7 Michigan. Notre Dame moved up a spot to No. 8 and Texas was ninth. Florida slipped three spots to No. 11.

The full rankings are below.

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Oklahoma

5. Ohio State

6. LSU

7. Michigan

8. Notre Dame

9. Texas

10. Auburn

11. Florida

12. Texas A&M

13. Utah

14. Washington

15. Penn State

16. Oregon

17. Wisconsin

18. UCF

19. Michigan State

20. Iowa

21. Syracuse

22. Washington State

23. Stanford

24. Boise State

25. Nebraska

25. Iowa State