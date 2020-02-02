Iowa shows toughness in win against first-place Illinois

We've seen it all season, anyone can win the Big Ten.

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) greets fans as he runs off the court after an NCAA college basketball game against Illinois, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa wants to prove it can be that team. The Hawkeyes took a big step by beating first-place Illinois 72-65 at home on Sunday.

This was a game where both teams kept trading punches. There were 14 lead changes and eight ties. There was only one double-digit lead and it happened with just 12 seconds left in the game.

After struggling early, Luka Garza still finished with 25 points, including four 3-pointers. C.J. Fredrick and Joe Wieskamp finished with 18 points.

"We want to be in the race for the Big Ten Championship," Garza said.

Iowa travels to Purdue on Wednesday.