There was no rust from the Iowa football team coming off the bye week. The Hawkeyes improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2015 after throttling Middle Tennessee State, 48-3.

Iowa finished with 644 yards of total offense, the most under head coach Kirk Ferentz, and 351 of those yards came on the ground. Toren Young led all rushers with 131 yards.

Iowa starts up Big Ten play again with a trip to Michigan next week.