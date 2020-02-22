Iowa rolls past Penn State, extends home winning streak to 35

Once Iowa scored the first six points of the game, it was all over.

The Hawkeyes dominated Penn State on Saturday, winning 100-57. The victory also extended their winning streak to 35 games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

"I thought it was a fun game with 27 assists and 13 turnovers," said head coach Lisa Bluder. "We had several people in double figures. We got to go to the bench."

Monika Czinano finished with a team-high 23 points and seven rebounds. Kathleen Doyle (18), Makenzie Meyer (10) and McKenna Warnock (10) also finished in double figures.

Iowa hosts Minnesota for the final home game of the regular season on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.