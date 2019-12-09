Iowa rolls past Minnesota 72-52 in Big Ten home opener

Sophomore Joe Wieskamp scored a season-high 23 points and Iowa blew past Minnesota 72-52 in its Big Ten home opener.

Luka Garza had 21 points with 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who hit 8 of their first 16 3s in cruising to their second win in three tries.

Wieskamp opened the second half with a 3 to give Iowa its first double-digit lead, 40-29, and Wieskamp pushed it to 49-34 on a layup.

Garza followed with an inside bucket that made it a 17-point game.

Iowa's next game is on the road at Iowa State on Thursday, December 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:01 p.m. with television coverage on ESPN2.