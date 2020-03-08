Iowa rallies, but Illinois survives to claim double-bye in Big Ten Tournament

It was pretty simple, winner between Iowa and Illinois gets the No. 4 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, which meant a double-bye.

Iowa set the tone early jumping out to a 20-11 lead. The Hawkeyes led by as much as 10, but Illinois chipped away at the lead. It was tied 41-41 going into halftime.

Illinois controlled the early part of the second half and was up by 16 with 10:42 remaining. However, Iowa fought back and trailed just 78-76 with 17 seconds remaining.

The Hawkeyes had a chance to tie or take the lead with less than two seconds remaining, but Garza's shot was blocked giving Illinois the win and the fourth seed in the Big Ten Tournament.

With the loss, Iowa does get the No. 5 seed and will face either Minnesota or Northwestern on Thursday. The tournament is in Indianapolis, Indiana.