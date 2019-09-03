Iowa raised & high school wrestling. The things Iowa's offensive line has in common

In Tuesday's weekly press conference, Iowa Kirk Ferentz revealed that offensive lineman Alaric Jackson will miss two games with a lower body injury he sustained in the game against Miami (OH).

North Linn graduate Kyler Schott replaced replaced Jackson during the game and according to Ferentz will be the starter in Saturday's game against Rutgers.

"He's not flashy but if you watch him closely he just does a lot of things really well." Ferentz said of Schott.

"Its hard to make up for AJ {Alaric Jackson}, he's a freak." Schott said. "I like to feel like I'm just something different. I'm a lot shorter than him and something that guys aren't really used too."

With Schott in the starting lineup, all five of Iowa's starting offensive lineman grew up in the state of Iowa and had successful high school careers as wrestlers.

Schott, Tyler Linderbaum, Tristan Wirfs, and Landan and Levi Paulsen all finished in third place or better at the state high school wrestling tournament. Each of them rely on the skills they learned on the mat to translate on the football field.

"Hand, feet and overall kind of that mental edge that I'm going to wear this guy down and try to break him." Linderbaum said.

Even though they compete as a unit for Iowa, it doesn't stop the group from wondering who would win a brawl between the five of them.

"I'd like to say myself but I don't know." Schott said.

"Kyle Schott." said defensive tackle Kaviyon Nixon. "Shooter is different when it comes to wrestling. I tried to wrestle him in the locker room one time and it just did not work out for me."

Tristan Wirfs and Linderbaum matched up in high school with Linderbaum coming out victorious. Junior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette has heard that story many times.

"He got after him I heard." Smith-Marsette said. "But that's when Tristan was cut down. Tristan is a tree-trunk now so good luck."