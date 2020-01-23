Iowa players excited to celebrate Megan Gustafson's jersey retirement

It's not every day a player has his or her jersey number retired.

Megan Gustafson will be just the second player in Iowa women's basketball history to receive that honor. Michelle Edwards had her No. 30 jersey retired in 1990.

Many of the current players on the Iowa roster were Gustafson's teammates and they're excited the ceremony is happening now, instead of five or 10 years down the road.

"A lot of those memories are still really fresh in our heads and they're still fresh in the fans' minds," said Iowa senior guard Makenzie Meyer. "We're looking forward to being able to celebrate her and just all that she's done for our program."

Gustafson's jersey will be retired on Sunday after Iowa's game against Michigan State. The game starts at 3 p.m.