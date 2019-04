Since being swept by Indiana to start Big Ten play, the Iowa baseball team was 8-2 against Big Ten opponents entering Saturday's game against Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes are now 9-2 after dominating the Huskers with a 17-9 victory. The key inning happened in the bottom of the fifth when the Hawkeyes put together eight runs.

They'll go for the series sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m.