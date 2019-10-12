Iowa offensive struggles continue in loss to Penn State

Iowa was hoping to find some magic under the lights at Kinnick Stadium, but it was nowhere to be found.

The Hawkeyes dropped their second straight game against a ranked opponent after falling to No. 10 Penn State, 17-12.

Iowa grabbed the lead first in the first quarter on a 47-yard field goal from Keith Duncan. Penn State came back in the second quarter when KJ Hamler hurdled into the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown. Duncan did add a 24-yard field goal just before halftime to make it 7-6 Penn State.

In the second half, Iowa couldn't get anything going offensively with two turnovers, which Penn State turned into points.

Iowa did get a late touchdown from Brandon Smith, but wasn't able to get the ball back again.