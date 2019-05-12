Iowa men claim the Big Ten championship

Entering the final day of the Big Ten Championships, the Iowa men's track and field team was 10th in the team standings. The Hawkeyes still found ways to score a lot of points and come out as conference champions.

The team had three individual champions: Mar'yea Harris (400M Dash), Chris Douglas (400M Hurdles) and the 4x400 relay.

The women finished third overall. Laulauga Tausaga won her third consecutive Big Ten title in the discus with a new facility record throw of 197-9.

The men's title is the team's first since 2011.