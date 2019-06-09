Iowa lands Valparaiso grad transfer

It's been a tough offseason for the Iowa men's basketball team. Tyler Cook declared for the NBA Draft, two players transferred, Jordan Bohannon could miss a significant amount of the season with a hip injury and the Hawkeyes missed on some potential transfers.

But the team received some good news on Sunday when Valparaiso grad transfer Bakari Evelyn announced his commitment to Iowa.

Evelyn averaged 8.4 points a game last season, but averaged 12.6 a game in his sophomore year while shooting 38.3 percent from the three-point line.