Iowa knocks off Illinois 19-10, improves to 8-3

The Iowa Hawkeyes improved to 8-3 on the season following a 19-10 win over Illinois on Saturday afternoon at Kinnick Stadium.

Keith Duncan went 4-6 on field goal attempts to lead the way for Iowa. Nate Stanley went 18-35 passing with 308 yards. Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a game-high 121 receiving yards.

Iowa's only touchdown of the game came in the first quarter from freshman Tyler Goodson.

The defense held Illinois to their season-low point total, coming up with two interceptions and a fumble recovery in the winning effort.

Iowa finishes the regular season next Friday as they visit Nebraska for a 1:30 kickoff.