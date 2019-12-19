Iowa kicker Keith Duncan earns consensus All-American honors

He may not have won the Lou Groza Award, but Iowa kicker Keith Duncan earned an even bigger honor after being named a first-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Thursday. Offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs was also named to the first-team.

For Duncan, the honor makes him a consensus All-American. He's the 26th player in program history to do so and the 11th under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

In order to become a consensus All-American, a player has to receive first-team honors from a majority of five postseason honor teams: the FWAA, American Football Coaches Association, The Associated Press, the Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Foundation.

Duncan earned first-team honors fromm the AP, Sporting News and now the FWAA.

He needs two more field goals to tie the FBS single-season record of 31.

