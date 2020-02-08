Iowa gets revenge with dominating performance against Nebraska

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket past Nebraska guard Thorir Thorbjarnarson, left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 96-72. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After getting blown out at Purdue on Wednesday, Iowa bounced back by beating Nebraska at home on Saturday, 96-72. The win also avenges a loss earlier in the season against the Huskers.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 23-7 lead, but then went nine minutes without a basket. Nebraska cut the lead down to 25-21.

Despite some tough shooting woes late in the first half, Iowa dominated the second half shooting 51-percent from the field and hitting six 3-pointers.

Sophomore Joe Wieskamp led the team with a career-high 30 points. Luka Garza added 22 points and eight rebounds.

The Hawkeyes travel to Indiana on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

 