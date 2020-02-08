Iowa gets revenge with dominating performance against Nebraska

After getting blown out at Purdue on Wednesday, Iowa bounced back by beating Nebraska at home on Saturday, 96-72. The win also avenges a loss earlier in the season against the Huskers.

The Hawkeyes jumped out to an early 23-7 lead, but then went nine minutes without a basket. Nebraska cut the lead down to 25-21.

Despite some tough shooting woes late in the first half, Iowa dominated the second half shooting 51-percent from the field and hitting six 3-pointers.

Sophomore Joe Wieskamp led the team with a career-high 30 points. Luka Garza added 22 points and eight rebounds.

The Hawkeyes travel to Indiana on Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.