Iowa gets back in the win column after beating Purdue

It wasn't the prettiest game, but Iowa did just enough to end its two-game losing streak after beating Purdue on Homecoming, 26-20. The win also snapped a two-game losing streak against the Boilermakers.

In the previous two games, the Hawkeyes struggled to run the ball. On Saturday, they finished with 102 yards rushing. Mekhi Sargent and Tyler Goodson both found the end zone.

Iowa improves to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes travel to Northwestern next Saturday.