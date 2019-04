After Saturday's win Iowa had won its fourth consecutive Big Ten series after being swept by Indiana to start conference play. The Hawkeyes tried to go for the sweep on Sunday against Nebraska, but lost 3-2.

The Huskers led 3-0 going into bottom of the seventh, until Connor McCaffery hit his first career home run to make it 3-1. Izaya Fullard recorded an RBI-single in the eighth to make it 3-2, but that's as close as the Hawkeyes got.

Iowa hosts Milwaukee on Tuesday.