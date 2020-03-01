Iowa falls at Rutgers, but secures No. 3 seed in Big Ten Tournament

Not much was at stake during Iowa's regular season finale at Rutgers on Sunday. Northwestern and Maryland already clinched a share of the Big Ten regular season title and the Hawkeyes would at least get a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament.

However, the Hawkeyes certainly wanted to have some momentum going into Indianapolis, but Rutgers had other plans with a 78-74 win in overtime.

Iowa was down 63-60 with less than 15 seconds left before Makenzie Meyer tied it up with a three-pointer, sending the game into overtime. Rutgers responded in overtime grabbing the lead first and never giving up the rest of the way.

Freshman Gabbie Marshall finished with a career-high 22 points and six 3-pointers for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa secured the No. 3 seed for the Big Ten Tournament Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes will play either Penn State/Minnesota/Ohio State at 8 p.m. on Friday.