Iowa extends wrestling coach Tom Brands, plus two assistant coaches

Iowa head coach Tom Brands, plus assistant coaches Terry Brands and Ryan Morningstar will be staying in Iowa City for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, all three agreed to contract extensions to keep them in Iowa City through the 2026 wrestling season.

"We have great confidence in Tom, Terry and Ryan," said Henry B. and Patricia B. Tippie Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta in a statement. “They are committed to building on the current momentum and operating within our ‘Win. Graduate. Do it Right.’ philosophy.”

Tom Brands is in his 14th season as head coach for the Hawkeyes. He's compiled a dual record of 229-23-1. He's won three NCAA team titles, four Big Ten Championships and has crowned 12 NCAA individual champions.

Terry Brands is in his 22nd season on Iowa's staff. He's been the associate head coach since 2011.

Morningstar has been an assistant coach since 2012.