Iowa held on to beat Western Illinois in a mid-week contest, 8-7.

The Hawkeyes trailed 3-1 after three innings, but responded with four runs in the fourth inning and then three more in the sixth to lead 8-3. Western Illinois nearly came back in the ninth, but the Hawkeyes improved their record to 27-16 with the victory.

Iowa hosts UC-Irvine in a three-game series starting on Friday.