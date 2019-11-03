Iowa dominates Winona State in exhibition

This was the first time in four years Iowa fans didn't see Megan Gustafson on the court at Carver Hawkeye Arena. They learned a few new names on Sunday as Iowa dominated Winona State in an exhibition game, 98-53.

Monika Czinano, who played behind Gustafson last year, finished with a game-high 27 points on 13-of-13 shooting from the field. Kathleen Doyle added 20 points and true freshman Gabbie Marshall chipped in with 10 points.

Iowa opens the season at home on Thursday versus Florida Atlantic.