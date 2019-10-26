Iowa defense closes door on Northwestern, Hawkeyes bowl eligible

Iowa's defense put together another dominating performance by shutting out Northwestern on Saturday, 20-0. This was the Hawkeyes' second shutout of the season.

They held the Wildcats to just 202 yards of total offense and collected five sacks. Geno Stone and Dillon Doyle each led the team with seven tackles. Daviyon Dixon collected two sacks.

The win ended Iowa's three game losing streak against Northwestern.

The Hawkeyes have a bye week next Saturday before heading to Wisconsin.