Iowa showed why its ranked No. 1 in the country after dominating sixth-ranked Wisconsin at home, 32-3.

The Hawkeyes won nine-of-10 matches, including at 133 pounds where Austin DeSanto took down top-ranked Seth Gross with a 6-2 decision. Iowa also got a big win at 165 pounds when second-ranked Alex Marinelli scored a late takedown in the third period versus third-ranked Evan Wick to win 4-2.