Iowa coach Lisa Bluder reflects on a sudden end to another great season

Today was supposed to be Selection Monday for the women's NCAA basketball tournament.

University of Iowa women's basketball head coach Lisa Bluder, right, and her husband David, left, in her office on Monday, March 16, 2020 (Scott Saville/KCRG)

It was a difficult day for Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder.

"I'm supposed to be at the selection show tonight. We should be in practice right now," Bluder said. "It's just really hard when you've worked all year for something to happen. We really thought we put ourselves in a good position to do something while in the NCAA tournament. For that to be taken away from these kids, it's really tough,"

"Certainly we are disappointed, but we understand that the safety and the well-being of everybody's health is so much more important."

The NCAA canceled all winter tournaments due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Lisa's husband, David, spent the last 8 years of his life writing a book titled "The Great Gamble". It is a Thriller Novel based on sports gambling. They waited to release the book Monday in conjunction with the NCAA tournament.

"This is a major betting day. It kind of disrupts everything so I don't know what's going to happen" David said. "It is a great time to read. People haven't had this amount of time together as a family probably in a century."

