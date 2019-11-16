Iowa bounces back with win over No. 8 Minnesota

Iowa was officially knocked out of contention for the Big Ten West when Wisconsin defeated Nebraska before Saturday's game against Minnesota.

The Hawkeyes weren't concerned about that. Instead, they got back in the win column by handing the Gophers their first loss of the season winning, 23-19.

Iowa dominated the first half with touchdowns on its first two possessions from Nico Ragaini and Tyler Goodson. The Hawkeyes led 20-6 at halftime.

The Gophers stayed within striking distance in the second half. Rodney Smith scored a 1-yard touchdown with 3:27 remaining in the game, but the Gophers trailed 23-19. They forced Iowa to punt and got the ball back with less than two minutes left.

Iowa's defense made a stand with sacks from Joe Evans and A.J. Epenesa. Minnesota ended up turning it over on downs.

The Floyd of Rosedale will stay in Iowa City for a fifth consecutive year.

