Iowa bounces back with win against Wisconsin

After getting blown out at Maryland on Thursday, Iowa bounced back at home beating Wisconsin, 97-71. The win extends the Hawkeyes' winning streak at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to 34 games.

Iowa scored first and never gave up the lead the rest of the way.

Kathleen Doyle finished with a team-high 22 points, five rebounds and five assists. McKenna Warnock, who's a Wisconsin native, added 20 points off the bench, including a career-high four 3-pointers.

Iowa hosts Penn State on Saturday at 2 p.m.