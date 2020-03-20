Iowa athletes put potential careers on hold, awaiting NCAA eligibility ruling

It was during a routine team weightlifting session when Iowa senior Allison Wahrman discovered her senior year was over...just like that.

“You just want it to be the best year of your life, you want everything that has led up to it to pay off," Wahrman said. "I think that’s just the biggest disappointment is having no season for that pay-off.”

Wahrman’s position coach encouraged the team to take the initiative, which is all Wahrman needed to hear. She went on to Change.org, and started an official petition asking the NCAA to grant athletes an extra year of eligibility. In about one week, the petition has been signed by nearly 300,000 people.

“I didn’t expect it to blow up this much, I knew that a lot of people were angry about the decision but I didn’t think it would reach you know the whole nation," Wahrman said.

The NCAA heard the message, announcing just days later that eligibility relief is “appropriate” but the details will be finalized at another time.

Division I Council Coordination Committee agrees eligibility relief is appropriate for spring sports: pic.twitter.com/u7hwYOyTDV — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 13, 2020

That leaves athletes like Wahrman left waiting and unsure if she should continue her job search in her preferred field of business, or plan on returning to school.

“I’m waiting on the NCAA to tell us what the scholarship deal is just so I know where I'm going to be for this summer and next year”

As of Thursday afternoon, the NCAA has no update on the timeline of such a decision.