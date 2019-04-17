Iowa assistant coach Andrew Francis reportedly leaving

Fran McCaffery has kept the same coaching staff since he first started at Iowa nine years ago. Now, there's been a shakeup.

Andrew Francis reportedly is leaving the program, and according to multiple reports, he's taking a job as an assistant coach at Cal. The school recently hired former Georgia head coach Mark Fox.

Francis had been on McCaffery's staff for 12 years at Siena and Iowa.

Iowa junior guard Jordan Bohannon did say on an Instagram post, "You were one of my favorite people to be around to talk about basketball, but more importantly about life. Hawkeye nation all wishes you the best, and you forever can call Iowa City a home for you."