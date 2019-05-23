Iowa Valley golf coach excited to coach son and daughter at state

Martin Wieck has been the boys' and girls' golf head coach at Iowa Valley for the past 25 years, but this last season has been a special one. His son, Parker, and his daughter, Paige, both qualified for the state tournament.

"It's pretty amazing to have both my son and daughter qualifying for state this year," said Wieck. "Obviously as a parent, that's kind of your dream is something like that."

Paige helped the Tigers win a state title last year. They'll try to defend it next Wednesday and Thursday in Marshalltown.