Iowa State with another tough road loss at Oklahoma State

The road hasn't been kind to Iowa State all season. The Cyclones remain winless on the road after falling at Oklahoma State 73-61 on Saturday.

Iowa State grabbed the early lead and was up 18-17 midway through the first half. Oklahoma State closed out the first half on a 19-11 run to lead 36-29 at halftime.

The Cyclones couldn't come up with a big run to overtake the Cowboys in the second half.

Rasir Bolton finished with a team-high 16 points and six rebounds.

The Cyclones host West Virginia on Tuesday at 8:00 p.m.