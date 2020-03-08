Joens free throw helps Iowa State upset No. 2 Baylor

Iowa State may have helped its NCAA Tournament resume after upsetting No. 2 Baylor in Ames on Sunday, 57-56. The win ended Baylor's 58-game Big 12 regular season win streak.

With 37 seconds left, Ashley Joens' layup put Iowa State up 56-53. Baylor responded on its next possession with a three-pointer from Juicy Landrum, tying the game up 56-56. With .1 seconds remaining, Joens hit 1-of-2 free throws to seal the the victory.

Iowa State didn't have All-Big 12 forward Kristin Scott in the game.