Joens free throw helps Iowa State upset No. 2 Baylor

Iowa State players celebrate as Baylor guard Te'a Cooper (4) walks off the court at the end of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State may have helped its NCAA Tournament resume after upsetting No. 2 Baylor in Ames on Sunday, 57-56. The win ended Baylor's 58-game Big 12 regular season win streak.

With 37 seconds left, Ashley Joens' layup put Iowa State up 56-53. Baylor responded on its next possession with a three-pointer from Juicy Landrum, tying the game up 56-56. With .1 seconds remaining, Joens hit 1-of-2 free throws to seal the the victory.

Iowa State didn't have All-Big 12 forward Kristin Scott in the game.

 