Iowa State survives scare from Kansas

The Iowa State Cyclones defeated the Kansas JayHawks 41-31 on Saturday afternoon, improving their record to 7-4.

The game was neck and neck the whole way until Brock Purdy connected with Sean Shaw Jr late in the fourth quarter, giving the Cyclones a two score lead.

Quarterback Brock Purdy finished with 29 completions for 372 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Breece Hall finished with 100 yards rushing and two rushing touchdowns, also adding a receiving touchdown on two receptions.

The Cyclones scored a touchdown in each of the first two quarters and led the game 14-10 at halftime. Kansas then posted 15 points in the third quarter and took a 25-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Less than two minutes into the fourth, Purdy connected with Hall for a 24 yard touchdown pass to give ISU a three point lead.

Kansas struck right back with a 40 yard touchdown from Carter Stanley to Stephon Robinson Jr. With 5:10 to play, Purdy rushed for a touchdown from five yards away to give Iowa State a lead they would never surrender.

Iowa State finishes the regular season on the road next Saturday against Kansas State.