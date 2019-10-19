Cyclones win third straight after rolling past Texas Tech

October continues to be kind to Iowa State. The Cyclones are now 10-0 in the month of October since 2017 after beating Texas Tech on Saturday, 34-24.

Iowa State's offense did what it wanted to against the Red Raiders, whether it was through the air or on the ground.

Brock Purdy added to his legacy finishing 23 of 32 for 378 yards and three touchdowns. Freshman running back Breece Hall built off of last week's performance against West Virginia with 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Iowa State improves to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big 12. The Cyclones host Oklahoma State next Saturday.