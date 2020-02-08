Iowa State holds off late Kansas State rally, ends losing streak

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton, right, congratulates guard Terrence Lewis, left, after a Lewis' 3-point basket during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. Iowa State won 73-63. (AP Photo/Matthew Putney)
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State needed something positive and got it after defeating Kansas State at home on Saturday, 73-63. The win ended the Cyclones' four-game losing streak.

The Cyclones' offense clicked right from the start jumping out to a 21-2 lead. They led by as many as 21 points in the first half.

Kansas State didn't go down without a fight in the second half cutting the lead down to 54-48 with 7:22 remaining in the game. That's as close as the Wildcats would get.

Solomon Young led the Cyclones with 20 points.

Iowa State travels to Oklahoma on Wednesday at 8 p.m.

 