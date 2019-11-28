Iowa State goes off against Alabama in Battle 4 Atlantis

It didn't start off pretty, but Iowa State caught fire at the right time to beat Alabama in the consolation semi-finals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, 104-89. The combined 193 points is the highest combined total in the history of the tournament.

Alabama led 14-4 to start the game, but the Cyclones started to heat up from three-point land, hitting nine three-pointers in the first half and taking a 51-36 lead into halftime. The Cyclones never gave up the lead in the second half.

Sophomore Tyrese Haliburton nearly had a triple-double finishing with 23 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Cyclones will face either Seton Hall or Southern Mississippi in the fifth-place game tomorrow at 6 p.m.