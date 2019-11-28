Iowa State goes off against Alabama in Battle 4 Atlantis

Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern Mississippi, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (KCRG) - It didn't start off pretty, but Iowa State caught fire at the right time to beat Alabama in the consolation semi-finals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, 104-89. The combined 193 points is the highest combined total in the history of the tournament.

Alabama led 14-4 to start the game, but the Cyclones started to heat up from three-point land, hitting nine three-pointers in the first half and taking a 51-36 lead into halftime. The Cyclones never gave up the lead in the second half.

Sophomore Tyrese Haliburton nearly had a triple-double finishing with 23 points, a career-high 11 rebounds and nine assists.

Cyclones will face either Seton Hall or Southern Mississippi in the fifth-place game tomorrow at 6 p.m.

 