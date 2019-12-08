Iowa State gets revenge with upset over No. 16 Seton Hall

Iowa State has been looking for a signature win this season and got it on Sunday after beating No. 16 Seton Hall, 76-66. These two teams met just a week ago in the Battle 4 Atlantis, Seton Hall won 84-76.

The Cyclones struggled shooting the ball to start the game. They made their first basket, but then went 1-of-17 in the next 9:37. But then, they started to find their groove and shot 48-percent from the field in the second half.

It was just another day at the office for Tyrese Haliburton finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists. Sophomore George Conditt had his best game as a Cyclone with 17 points off the bench and six rebounds.

Iowa State hosts Iowa on Thursday at 7:00 P.M.