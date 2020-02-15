Iowa State dominates inside against Texas

Not much has gone Iowa State's way this season. The Cyclones came into Saturday's game losing five of their last six and Tyrese Haliburton is our the rest of the season with a wrist injury.

On Saturday, Iowa State found some life by beating Texas, at home, 81-52. It was the team's largest margin of victory against the Longhorns ever.

The Cyclones were able to attack the paint. Michael Jacobson finished with a season-high 21 points and he grabbed 13 rebounds. Solomon Young also had himself a day inside with 17 points.

Iowa State travels to Kansas on Monday. Game is set for 8 p.m.