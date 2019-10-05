19 Michigan holds off #14 Iowa 10-3

The #19 Michigan Wolverines held off the 14th ranked Hawkeyes 10-3 on Saturday afternoon in a game that saw five turnovers. The loss is the first of the season for Iowa who falls to 4-1.

Iowa Quarterback Nate Stanley came into the game without a turnover on the season but the Wolverines intercepted him three times in the winning effort. Stanley finished 23-42 for 260 yards.

The Hawkeye defense held Michigan to just 267 total yards but gave up the game's only touchdown in the first quarter on a Zach Charbonnet two yard run.

Iowa had trouble running the ball against the Wolverines, registering just one rushing yard in the game. Toren Young led the way with 40 rushing yards on eight carries, but the team total was brought down as Nate Stanley had -65 rushing yards thanks to Michigan's eight sacks.

Iowa had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter with the ball in Michigan territory, but the Wolverine defense held on for the 10-3 win to improve their record to 4-1.

Iowa hopes to rebound next week at home against Penn State.