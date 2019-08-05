Iowa, Iowa State make Xavier Foster's top-five list

Oskaloosa's Xavier Foster released his top five schools on Instagram Monday afternoon.

The four-star senior revealed that his choices are between Iowa, Iowa State, Virginia Tech, Providence and Baylor in no particular order.

Foster, a 7-foot power forward, averaged 14.4 points per game as a junior and helped lead the Indians to the 3A state championship. He was second in all of class 3A registering 284 rebounds.

Foster is ranked as the 44th best prospect on ESPN.com, 41st on 247sports.com, and 40th on rivals.com.