Iowa to play USC in the Holiday Bowl

The Iowa Hawkeyes (9-3) will play the USC Trojans (8-4) in the 2019 Holiday Bowl on December 27th in San Diego. Iowa's nine wins was the most in a regular season since the 2015 season and 2019 marks the seventh straight year that the Hawkeyes have been bowl eligible.

Iowa last played in the Holiday Bowl in 1991 in a game against BYU that ended in a 13-13 tie. It was the lowest scoring Holiday Bowl and the last tie game in major college football history.

The Hawkeyes and Trojans last played in 2003 in the Orange Bowl with USC coming out on top 38-17. In nine meetings, the Trojans have won seven against the Hawkeyes while Iowa had won two, the last coming in in 1961.

The Holiday Bowl will be played at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, California on Friday, December 27th. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. CT.