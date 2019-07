After missing the state tournament last year, Iowa City West is headed back to Des Moines for the fifth time in the last six years after beating Prairie in a substate final on Wednesday, 2-1.

Prairie grabbed the early 1-0 lead after a pair of wild pitches from Iowa City West pitcher Marcus Morgan in the fourth inning.

The Trojans tied it up in the sixth when Ryan Cooper's double scored Jason Strunk. They later took the lead on a bases loaded walk.