Iowa City West swim team has sights set on becoming program's best ever

Two times a day, five days a week, you'll find the Iowa City West/Liberty swim team putting in the work that's needed.

“I cant say enough about it, they come in day in and day out and it might not be 100 percent perfect practice, but usually it's 85 percent or above and they do that every single day and build some consistency.” said head coach Byron Butler.

So far this season, the work has paid off. The Trojans defended their conference title two weekends ago after going undefeated in dual meets for the third straight season.

“We have a deep team, easily the deepest team Ive ever coached.” Butler said.

Butler is in year five at the helm after spending two seasons as an assistant, which included being part of the boys team that won back to back state team titles. The girls program has a never won a team title, that's something this team hopes to change.

“As a head coach you know I’d love to do that, but we’ve got some great schools ahead of us that we’ve got to compete with.” Butler said.

The team is led by two of the top swimmers in the state, junior Aurora Roghair (who has the state's top time in the 500 Free & 200 Free), and sophomore Scarlet Martin (who leads the state in the 200IM and 100 Fly).

Even with the rich history of swimming that West High has, Roghair and Martin find their names scattered all over the record books.

“I think we do definitely have the star power at the top end with Scarlet and Aurora and we’ve really built that depth and the expectation had changed this year to not only making it to state,." Butler said.

"The expectation now is to go to state and score, score in all 3 relays and definitely try to break into out highest finish as a team ever.”

“Scarlets like my best friend, we really push each other to go faster and have fun, and then it's like a stress reliever sometimes.” Roghair said.

“We’re always in a lane together, we’re always pushing each other to go faster. We really help each other get to our goals that we want to get to at the end of the season.” Martin said.

Spending just minutes at a practice makes it easy to tell how close Roghair and Martin are, but it doesn't stop there. The entire team shares a bond and is one of the close-knit teams you'll ever come across.

“My best friends are all on this team, so practice is so much fun, it's different from club because it's a different atmosphere and it's more like your family.” Roghair said.

