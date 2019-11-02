Iowa City West girls' swimming with another strong showing at regionals

Iowa City West won the MVC title two weeks ago at the Linn-Mar Aquatics Center and came back on Saturday to claim a regional title. The Women of Troy won seven out of 12 events, collecting 506 points.

The big event was the 200-yard individual medley featuring the state's top two swimmers in Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin and Linn-Mar's Hayley Kimmel. Martin won with a time of 2:05.16, but Kimmel wasn't too far behind in 2:07.43.

Martin's teammate, Aurora Roghair won the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:49.46, setting a new pool record.

The state meet is next Saturday in Marshalltown.