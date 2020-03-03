Iowa City West, Cedar Falls punch tickets to 4A state tournament

The Iowa City West Trojans punched their ticket to the state tournament for a record 10th straight year on Tuesday after defeating Pleasant Valley 55-36.

Marcus Morgan registered a game-high 17 points while Even Brauns added 14 points. The Trojans improve to 20-2 and await seeding in the 4A quarterfinal round while Pleasant Valley ends their season at 13-10.

The Cedar Falls Tigers will also be headed back to Des Moines following a 53-44 win over Dubuque Hempstead. The Tigers improve to 21-2 on the season and await placement in the 4A quarterfinals while the Mustangs close at 15-8.