Iowa CIty West's Roghair, Martin both bring home two individual state titles

Junior Aurora Roghair and sophomore Scarlet Martin brought home four individual state titles on Saturday at the state swimming & diving championship meet in Marshalltown.

Roghair, a student at Iowa City West, won the 200 & 500 freestyle for her first two state championships. In the 500, Roghair had to battle off Berit Quass of Dowling Catholic for the first 475 yards, and turned on the jets in the final 25 yards to seal the victory.

"I knew Berit would be really good competition, but I came in with a plan of taking it out strong and controlled and then really building into it in the 200, so I stuck to that and it was fun." Roghair said.

Martin, a sophomore for Liberty won the 200 Individual Medley with a time of 57.03, edging out Linn-Mar freshman Hayley Kimmel by .96 of a second. Martin then followed up by dominating the 100 butterfly, breaking the state record with a time of 53.41.

"I was so happy, all of my teammates and coaches on the side jumping." Martin said. "I had waited so long for this and it finally happened, and I was so happy."

The four individual titles helped Iowa City West/Liberty finish fourth, which ties for the best team finish in program history. Dowling Catholic won the team title.