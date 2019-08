The University of Iowa gave a three-year contract extension to athletic director Gary Barta on Wednesday.

Barta has held the position since 2006. The extension will keep him at Iowa through the 2023-24 academic school year.

"Gary Barta has shown an unwavering commitment to the University of Iowa and to our key athletic principles of winning, graduating our athletes and operating with integrity," said university president Bruce Harreld in a statement.