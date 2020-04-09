Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta hopefull football season will start on time

Pretty much every sport has been affected in some way with COVID-19. The pro leagues like the NBA, MLB, NHL and WNBA have either suspended their season or postponed the start. A month ago, the NCAA cancelled the winter national tournaments and the spring sports season.

The college football season is still five months away, but there's concern the season may not start on time because of COVID-19.

"I think everybody knows that the revenue derived from football drives college athletics," said Iowa athletic director Gary Barta. "Having a season or not having a season dramatically changes college athletics -- at least for next year."

In a Thursday press conference, Barta said that he and the other Big Ten ADs have spoken with commissioner Kevin Warren every day for the past three weeks. Some topics that have been discussed include when players could report for camp and how long they would need to prepare for the season. They've also looked at several models with different start dates to the season if COVID-19 were to push back the season opener.

"Again, safety and well being will be our guide," Barta said. "If it's not safe for those student-athletes, coaches, and participants to be out there, they won't be out there."

Iowa opens the 2020 season at home on Sept. 5 versus Northern Iowa.