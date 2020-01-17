Iowa takes down another ranked team with win over Michigan

For the second time in a week, Iowa defeated a ranked opponent after taking down No. 19 Michigan on Friday, 90-83.

The Hawkeyes had a slow start falling behind 16-9, but then they went on an 18-2 run. Michigan battled back and was only down 47-43 at halftime.

In the second half, both teams kept trading leads. With 3:05 to go in the game, it was senior Ryan Kriener who delivered the dagger for Iowa. He received a behind the back pass from Connor McCaffery and hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Hawkeyes an 83-79 lead.

Luka Garza was a force inside once again with 33 points and seven rebounds. CJ Fredrick also had 21 points and Joe Wieskamp finished with 20.

Iowa hosts Rutgers on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m.